MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Prosecutors say the murder trial of an Alabama police officer should be held in the capital.
The district attorney’s office filed a motion Tuesday opposing a defense request to move Officer Aaron Smith’s trial out of Montgomery.
Prosecutors say there’s no evidence that news media coverage saturated the community or harmed Smith.
Smith faces a murder charge for the 2016 shooting death of 58-year-old Greg Gunn. The confrontation began when Smith stopped Gunn as he was walking home in his neighborhood.
Smith’s lawyers have cited news coverage noting that he’s white and Gunn was black. They say the community is “infested with racial prejudice and hatred” toward the officer.
