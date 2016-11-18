MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A white police officer in Alabama has been indicted on murder charges in the fatal shooting of a black man in February.
A grand jury returned the indictment Friday against Montgomery police Officer Aaron Smith. The officer shot 58-year-old Greg Gunn after stopping him as he walked home from a neighborhood card game after 3 a.m. Gunn died yards from his front door.
Prosecutors charged 23-year-old Smith with murder shortly after the shooting. A judge sent the case to grand jury.
A state investigator testified in a March hearing that Gunn had given conflicting stories about what happened before the fatal shooting.
Smith’s lawyer Mickey McDermott said Friday that Smith acted appropriately after Gunn ran and then swung an object at Smith.
