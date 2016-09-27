HARTSELLE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama lawmaker unhappy with Hillary Clinton’s allegations during the presidential debate that Republican Donald Trump is sexist expressed his disapproval by tweeting the Democratic nominee’s husband is “likely a rapist.”
AL.com reports (http://bit.ly/2czhCx2) Rep. Ed Henry, R-Hartselle, posted to Twitter just after the debate: “It is ironic that Lying Hillary blast Trump as a sexist when she is married to Bill, who is likely a rapist.” The tweet copied in Trump’s campaign manager, Kellyanne Conway.
Former President Bill Clinton was accused of rape by Juanita Broaddrick while running for governor of Arkansas in 1978. He’s adamantly denied the charges.
Henry is co-chair of Trump’s Alabama campaign. He attended the GOP convention in July as a Trump delegate.
Efforts to reach Henry were unsuccessful. The tweet has not been removed.
