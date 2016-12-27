MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Lawyers for an Alabama death row inmate say problems with a recent lethal injection show the need for attorneys to have telephone access during executions.
Attorneys for Tommy Arthur say in a December court filing that they should have a means to contact the courts if an execution goes awry.
Alabama inmate Ronald Bert Smith coughed and moved for about 13 minutes as the state was trying to render him unconscious during a lethal injection this month.
Smith’s attorneys say that indicates he was never fully anesthetized during the procedure. The state prison commissioner says there was no sign of suffering.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle's Franz Wassermann, 96, warns of chilling parallels with Nazi era | Jerry Large
- Eddie Fisher dies; 5 marriages included Debbie Reynolds, Liz Taylor
- Dallas win over Detroit Monday night helps Seahawks in quest to get No. 2 playoff seed in NFC
- ‘Star Wars’ actor Carrie Fisher, known for acerbic comic flair, dies at 60
- Boeing reinvents the 777 assembly line while production cranks on
Arthur does not have an execution date. The U.S. Supreme Court delayed Arthur’s execution last month to consider whether to hear his appeal challenging the state’s lethal injection procedure.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.