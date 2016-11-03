MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A legislative impeachment investigation of Alabama’s governor is being suspended at the request of the state attorney general, who is conducting a separate investigation.
Attorney General Luther Strange sent a letter to the House Judiciary Committee saying it would be “prudent and beneficial” if the panel suspended its investigation until his staff completes its probe.
The impeachment investigation began after Gov. Robert Bentley’s fired law enforcement secretary accused the governor in March of having an affair with his then-political adviser and of interfering in law enforcement business. Bentley, who is now divorced, admitted to inappropriate remarks, but denied a sexual affair and the other allegations.
Committee chairman Mike Jones said in a statement that the panel is temporarily suspending its activity “but we are not abdicating our responsibility.”
Most Read Stories
- Girl’s remains found in concrete-laden tote container in Everett home
- Venerable elm tree finally succumbs to Dutch elm disease
- Your grocery bill may help King County track unlicensed pets
- Marshawn Lynch back in Seahawks' locker room --- but just to visit
- State Sen. Andy Hill dies of lung cancer
The governor is expected to issue a response later Thursday.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.