MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A legislative impeachment investigation of Alabama’s governor is being suspended at the request of the state attorney general, who is conducting a separate investigation.

Attorney General Luther Strange sent a letter to the House Judiciary Committee saying it would be “prudent and beneficial” if the panel suspended its investigation until his staff completes its probe.

The impeachment investigation began after Gov. Robert Bentley’s fired law enforcement secretary accused the governor in March of having an affair with his then-political adviser and of interfering in law enforcement business. Bentley, who is now divorced, admitted to inappropriate remarks, but denied a sexual affair and the other allegations.

Committee chairman Mike Jones said in a statement that the panel is temporarily suspending its activity “but we are not abdicating our responsibility.”

The governor is expected to issue a response later Thursday.