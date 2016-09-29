MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s House Judiciary Committee is issuing subpoenas to Gov. Robert Bentley and others in an ongoing impeachment investigation.

The subpoenas being delivered Thursday come after special counsel Jack Sharman said he wasn’t securing voluntarily cooperation.

The committee’s investigating whether Bentley committed any impeachable offenses after an official accused the governor of having an affair with a female staffer. Bentley subsequently acknowledged inappropriate conversations with the woman, but said they didn’t have a sexual relationship.

The committee seeks tax returns, emails and pay records related to the former staffer and her company.

Bentley lawyer Ross Garber, who hadn’t immediately seen the subpoenas, said the governor turned over 1,500 pages of material Tuesday. He said Sharman’s original request was overly broad.

It remained unclear if the committee could actually enforce the subpoenas.