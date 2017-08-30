TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama hospital is on partial lockdown as police try to apprehend a possibly suicidal man who led police on a chase.
Brad Fisher, a spokesman for Tuscaloosa’s DCH Regional Medical Center, said Wednesday evening that police are attempting to take a man into custody outside the hospital emergency room.
Fisher says there had been a pursuit and the man had fled into the parking lot and put a gun to his head. Fisher says the north end of the hospital was placed on lockdown.
Local media report that multiple police officers were at the scene.
In a statement released on social media, the city of Tuscaloosa said police had barricaded a nearby intersection because of an “emergency situation” and asked people to avoid the area.