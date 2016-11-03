Share story

The Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley isn’t budging on the blunt language he used to describe the state’s educational system.

Spokeswoman Yasamie August said Thursday the governor isn’t apologizing for telling a group in Montgomery that Alabama’s educational system “sucks.”

August says Bentley is aware of mounting criticism over the remarks. She says he plans to release a video statement later expanding on his position on schools.

Educators and legislators have reacted strongly to Bentley’s remarks, calling them disappointing and dispiriting.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

The governor’s statement was captured on video as he spoke to the Alabama Association of Regional Councils this week. Some in the crowd laughed, and others applauded after he said: “Our education system in this state sucks.”

Bentley went on to call the situation intolerable, and he vowed to make improvements.

The Associated Press