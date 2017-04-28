MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s governor has rejected a request for a DNA test in the case of a death row inmate who’s scheduled to get a lethal injection next month after evading seven previous execution dates.

Gov. Kay Ivey on Wednesday turned down a request from Tommy Arthur’s legal team for additional testing of a wig prosecutors say he wore during a 1982 murder. Arthur’s attorney says the wig is the only piece of physical evidence that can exonerate him.

The governor’s office says the wig was tested in 2009 and no DNA was found.

Lawyers for Arthur, who maintains his innocence, have successfully delayed his execution seven times. He is now scheduled to be put to death May 25 for the slaying of Troy Wicker as the victim slept inside his home.