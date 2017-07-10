FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say a University of North Alabama police officer is on leave after shooting a woman during a traffic stop.
The TimesDaily of Florence reports the confrontation occurred about 3 a.m. Sunday in the northwest Alabama city.
A statement from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says the shooting occurred during a traffic stop. A driver allegedly tried to run over an officer and then fled the scene.
The officer fired multiple shots, striking the vehicle. A photo from the scene show a red car crashed into a utility pole.
Florence police Lt. Brad Holmes says an officer got the woman out of the car, and paramedics took her to a hospital. There’s no immediate word on her condition.
State police will investigate the shooting.
Information from: TimesDaily, http://www.timesdaily.com/