BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (AP) — Authorities in Alabama say two teenagers and two adults have been killed in a small plane crash.
Blount County Operations Commander Tim Kent tells Al.com (http://bit.ly/2njukHg ) the dead are believed to be family members. They are identified as a 16-year-old boy, a 14-year-old girl, a 45-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman.
Blount County 911 executive director Caleb Branch says the Cessna 210 departed from Kissimmee, Florida, and was traveling to Jackson, Tennessee.
The plane crashed Saturday about 2:30 p.m. local time.
