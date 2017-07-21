PHILADELPHIA (AP) — An al-Qaida suspect linked to a plot to kill a Swedish cartoonist has been extradited to Philadelphia to be tried in civilian court rather than face trial at Guantanamo Bay.
Court officials say 52-year-old Ali Charaf Damache, of Algeria, appeared in court Friday and will be arraigned next month.
U.S. prosecutors say Damache was part of a terror cell based in Ireland that included a Pennsylvania woman known as Jihad Jane. He married a Colorado woman who traveled there to meet him in 2009.
Damache, known as Black Flag, had been fighting extradition. Officials say the cell wanted to kill a cartoonist who had offended Muslims.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions has long favored the hard-line approach of sending terror suspects to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.
A lawyer appointed Friday for Damache has no immediate comment.
This story has been corrected to show Damache’s arraignment is scheduled for August, not next week.