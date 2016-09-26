CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — An intimate letter that gangster Al Capone wrote while imprisoned at Alcatraz has sold at auction for $62,500.

Boston-based RR Auction says the winning bid came Monday at an auction in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The buyer was identified only as a collector from the Chicago area who wished to remain anonymous.

Auctioneers had expected the letter to fetch around $50,000.

The three-page letter was addressed to Capone’s son, Albert “Sonny” Capone. The mobster signed it, “Love & Kisses, Your Dear Dad Alphonse Capone #85,” which was his number at Alcatraz in San Francisco Bay.

Experts say it shows that the notorious mobster who ruled gangland Chicago during Prohibition had a soft side.