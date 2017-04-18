BEIRUT (AP) — Activists say an airstrike on a village in northwestern Syria has killed 10 people — a woman and nine children.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says those killed in Maaret Harmeh on Tuesday were all relatives.

The Civil Defense group says 10 people were also wounded in the attack.

The strike came a day after at least 10 people died in an airstrike likely carried out by the U.S.-led coalition on the eastern Syrian town of Boukamal, on the Iraqi border.

Maaret Harmeh is close to the town of Khan Sheikhoun where a chemical weapons attack killed nearly 90 people on April 4.

The United States has accused the Syrian government of being behind the attack and fired missiles at a Syrian army base. Syria denies the charges.