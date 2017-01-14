LUCKNOW, India (AP) — The international airport in the northern Indian city of Lucknow has resumed operation after a nine-hour shutdown due to a major radar problem.
The airport was shut at around 4 p.m. Saturday and all flights to and from Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh state, were canceled, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded.
The airport’s director P.K. Srivastava said on Sunday the repair work required fitting new electronic cards into the VHF Omni Directional Radio Range, or VOR, a type of short-range radio navigation system for aircraft. The airport was reopened at 1 a.m. Sunday.
Apart from domestic destinations, some airlines use Lucknow’s airport to fly to and from the United Arab Emirates.
