CAPE NEDDICK, Maine (AP) — A plane crash reported in the waters off Maine wasn’t a crash at all.
Vacaville, California-based airplane manufacturer Icon said Tuesday that one of its A5 amphibious aircraft landed in the water and was lifted by crane onto a yacht — all by design.
Witnesses who saw the plane skip across the water Friday thought they’d seen a crash and notified the York Police Department, which responded accordingly.
The incident was reported by several media outlets, including The Associated Press, based on information from the police department.
The department notified the Federal Aviation Administration. An FAA spokesman said Tuesday there’s no investigation and the landing was a “routine event.”