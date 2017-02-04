TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Foreign airlines have instructed Iranian travel agencies not to sell U.S.-bound flight tickets to Iranians holding U.S. visas after President Donald Trump’s executive order banning visas for seven Muslim countries, including Iran.
The move comes even though a U.S. judge on Friday temporarily blocked the ban, siding with two states that urged a nationwide hold on the executive order that has launched legal battles across the country. The directive does not include U.S. airlines.
In Tehran, the Kowsar travel agency told The Associated Press they had been instructed by all foreign airlines not to sell tickets to Iranians with visas to enter the U.S.
The agency said there was no problem for those who have a permanent resident card or a U.S. passport.
Most Read Stories
- Judge in Seattle halts Trump’s immigration order nationwide; White House vows fight WATCH
- Veterans at Starbucks respond to call for boycott over hiring refugees
- Bremerton councilwoman arrested at D.C. hearing for Trump's AG pick Jeff Sessions
- APNewsBreak: Deal allows Yellowstone bison slaughter
- Should California, Oregon and Washington join Canada? #Calexit talk envelops West Coast
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.