TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A legally blind man says an airline refused to allow him to board a flight with his 18-month-old granddaughter.

The Tampa Bay Times (http://bit.ly/2qOVZQq) reports Kliphton Miller tried to board a Frontier flight from Tampa to Las Vegas with the child on May 23.

The 44-year-old Miller asked for help getting on the plane once he reached his gate. That’s when airline employees began to question his ability to watch over the young child during the trip.

Frontier employees told Miller that he would be a liability in the case of an emergency. They said it was against their corporate policy to let him on board.

Frontier later apologized and rescheduled his trip to Las Vegas free of charge.