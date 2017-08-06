TORONTO (AP) — Air Canada is reporting that two airplanes have clipped wings at Toronto’s international airport, but there are no injuries.

The airline says 286 passengers were on board an incoming Air Canada flight Saturday evening when it clipped wings with an aircraft operated by LOT Polish Airlines while pulling up to the gate.

It says the Air Canada flight had arrived from Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, and was parking at the time.

The incident is under investigation.