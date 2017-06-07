BOSTON (AP) — Boston airport officials say an aircraft was damaged in what was described as a “minor incident” with a piece of ground equipment, forcing passengers to spend the night on cots in a terminal.
A spokeswoman for Logan International Airport said in a statement that no injuries were reported late Tuesday night, but the Azores Airlines jet “could not continue.” The nature of the damage was not disclosed.
Passengers told WFXT-TV the plane was moving when they felt a sudden jolt.
Passenger Adam Morrow says “we hit something or something hit us and we were just told to get off the plane.”
Most Read Stories
- No escape for priced-out Seattleites: Home prices set record for an hour’s drive in every direction
- 'New external threat information' cancels classes again Monday at The Evergreen State College
- The Evergreen State College: No safety, no learning, no future | Editorial
- Seattle will tax sugary soda — but not diet
- Don’t fear Washington state’s only rattlesnake — get to know it, biologist urges WATCH
The airline did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.