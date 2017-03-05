NEW DELHI (AP) — Air India says it has set a world record by flying around the world with an all-female crew.

Press Trust of India reported that the flight flew over the Pacific Ocean from New Delhi to San Francisco on Monday, and then flew back to New Delhi over the Atlantic on Friday.

Apart from the all-female cockpit and cabin crew, the other staff involved in the flight — including the check-in and other ground staff and the air traffic controllers — were all women.

According to the news report, the airline has applied for a Guinness World Record for the feat.

The flight was part of celebrations for International Women’s Day, which falls on Wednesday.