DENVER (AP) — An Air Force Base in Colorado says it accidentally released about 150,000 gallons of water containing toxic chemicals into the sewer system of the adjacent city of Colorado Springs, but the potential health hazards weren’t immediately known.

Peterson Air Force Base said Wednesday the water contained PFC compounds, which have been linked to cancer. The Air Force hasn’t said how high the levels were.

Colorado Springs officials say the chemicals didn’t get into the city’s drinking water.

The city says the tainted water passed through a wastewater treatment plant, but the plant isn’t set up to remove PFCs, so they were discharged into a creek.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether any communities get drinking water from the creek.

PFCs are a component of firefighting foam used at the base. The cause of the release is under investigation.