BUTTE, Mont. (AP) — An Air Force pilot has been laid to rest in his home state of Montana more than 48 years after being shot down during the Vietnam War.
The Montana Standard (http://bit.ly/2vT0Z9D ) reports Air Force Capt. Robert Edwin Holton was buried with full military honors Saturday at Sunset Memorial Park near Butte. A C-130 Hercules, a large military transport plane, flew over the cemetery and tipped its wing.
His remains were excavated from the crash site earlier this year and were returned to Montana on Friday.
Holton was Butte’s lone service member missing in action from Vietnam. People have worn MIA bracelets in his honor, some dating back to 1969 — the year his plane went down.
Friend Sue MacPherson put hers on top of Holton’s casket so it could be buried with him.
___
Information from: The Montana Standard, http://www.mtstandard.com