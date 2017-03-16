Share story

By
The Associated Press

CLOVIS, N.M. (AP) — The Air Force has released the identities of three service members killed Tuesday night in the crash of a reconnaissance and surveillance plane during a training flight in New Mexico.

Cannon Air Force Base officials say the 33-year-old pilot, Capt. Andrew Becker from Novi, Michigan, 29-year-old Capt. Kenneth Dalga from Goldsboro, North Carolina, and 26-year-old co-pilot, 1st Lt. Frederick Dellecker from Daytona Beach, Florida, were killed. Dalga was a combat systems officer.

All three were assigned to the 318th Special Operations Squadron at Cannon.

The cause of the single-engine U-28A’s crash near the Clovis Municipal Airport is under investigation.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Col. Ben Matire, commander of the 27th Special Operations Wing, says the unit’s thoughts and prayers are with families and friends of those killed.

The Associated Press