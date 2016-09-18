VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. (AP) — An Air Force official says a wildfire burning at a Central California base has forced the postponement of a satellite launch.
Lt. William Collette said the fire burning Sunday at Vandenberg Air Force Base had scrubbed the planned rocket launch.
The rocket was to carry a satellite known as WorldView-4 into orbit. The satellite is designed to produce high-resolution images of Earth from space.
Collette says there’s no new date for the Atlas 5 rocket launch.
WorldView-4 is the latest in a series of imaging satellites built by Lockheed Martin. It is operated by Colorado-based DigitalGlobe, which provides images for government and private customers.
Officials say the satellite will be able to spot the make of a car from nearly 400 miles above Earth.
