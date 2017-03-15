CLOVIS, N.M. (AP) — Officials at an Air Force base in eastern New Mexico say three service members are dead following the crash of a single-engine reconnaissance and surveillance plane during a training flight.
Cannon Air Force Base officials say the U-28A crashed Tuesday night in a field about a quarter mile from Clovis Municipal Airport, which is about 3 miles east of Cannon.
A statement released by the base says the cause of the crash is under investigation and that identities of the victims will be withheld until 24 hours after families are notified.
Officials say the crash caused a fire that was extinguished by local firefighters.
Cannon’s installation commander, Col. Ben Maitre, released a statement expressing sadness about the deaths and sympathy for their families and friends.
