BEIJING (AP) — China’s state-owned airline will resume flights from Beijing to North Korea that had been suspended because of poor ticket sales.
Tour companies in China have reported waning interest in trips to neighboring North Korea amid safety worries and tensions over Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons program.
Chinese state media reported April 14 that Air China was suspending its flights to North Korea’s capital beginning April 17. On Tuesday, the airline was offering twice-weekly bookings between Beijing and Pyongyang beginning May 5 on its website.
Air China did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
North Korea’s Air Koryo is the only other airline operating flights between Pyongyang and Beijing.
