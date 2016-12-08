WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Roman Catholic Church authorities in Poland have announced the successor to the retiring archbishop of Krakow, Cardinal Stanislaw Dziwisz, who had been personal secretary to the late Pope St. John Paul II, a native of Poland.

Polish Catholic Church authorities said Thursday that 67-year-old Archbishop Marek Jedraszewski will succeed Dziwisz as the head of the church in the Krakow region.

Pope Francis made the appointment at the Vatican.

The 77-year-old Dziwisz was John Paul’s closest aide during his papacy from 1978-2005 and then was appointed Krakow archbishop. He offered to leave when he reached retirement age two years ago, but Francis encouraged him to stay on and preside over the major event for the church, the world youth’s meeting with the pope that was held in Krakow in July.