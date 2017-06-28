PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A campaign finance manager for Philadelphia’s top prosecutor has testified the prosecutor spent campaign funds on ritzy social clubs, facials, massages and a $2,600 birthday party for his girlfriend.
Lisette Gonzalez testified she questioned expenses District Attorney Seth Williams paid using political cash.
Williams is charged with taking gifts from wealthy friends in exchange for help with their legal problems.
Defense lawyer Thomas Burke says Williams never did anything in return for the luxury trips and gifts. He suggested Wednesday that Williams used the posh Sporting Club and Union League to meet potential donors.
The Philadelphia Inquirer reports Burke held up a Sporting Club magazine with a buff Williams on the cover to argue the club was proud to have him as a member.
The two-term Democrat did not run for re-election this year.
