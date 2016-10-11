NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie’s former aide says he grew angry as word of the George Washington Bridge lane-closing scandal came out shortly after his re-election.

Deborah Gramiccioni (grah-mee-chee-OWN’-ee) testified Tuesday that the Republican gathered his top aides in December 2013 and expressed his disappointment “in a thunderous tone.” He gave them one hour to produce emails or information regarding the closures.

Gramiccioni said she first got wind of the matter when she met with Bill Baroni, whom she was replacing at the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. She says Baroni told her he’d heard from Christie deputy chief of staff Bridget Kelly that emails existed about it.

Baroni and Kelly are accused of plotting to shut down bridge lanes as part of a political retaliation plot.