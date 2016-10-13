CALAIS, France (AP) — Aid groups have asked a court to delay government plans to close a wretched migrant camp in the French port of Calais, arguing that authorities aren’t ready to relocate its thousands of residents.
Concern has been mounting particularly about hundreds of unaccompanied children in the so-called “jungle” camp in Calais, a troubling symbol of Europe’s migrant crisis.
Thierry Kuhn of aid group Emmaus said Thursday that the groups filed an emergency request with a court in Lille seeking to delay the closure. A decision is expected within 48 hours.
The government is expected to close the camp in the coming weeks and relocate migrants to centers around France, but has not given a firm shutdown date. The camp has attracted migrants from the Mideast and Africa seeking to reach Britain.
