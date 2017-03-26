RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Fane Lozman beat long odds when the U.S. Supreme Court agreed with him in 2013 that his floating home was a house, not a vessel subject to seizure by the city of Riviera Beach, Florida.
The justices set a new national legal standard: Not everything that floats is a boat.
It was a long shot they’d even take his case, and the verdict seemed a resounding victory for the little guy in battle with local officials. But by then, Riviera Beach had the floating home destroyed in a dispute over plans to develop the marina where Lozman was living.
Lozman’s fight continues over the city’s refusal to reimburse him the value of the floating home and $200,000 in legal fees.
Most Read Stories
- Wave goodbye: Live Seafair hydroplane-race TV coverage sputters out after 66 years VIEW
- Judge: Married Lake Stevens cop’s misconduct didn’t violate girlfriend’s civil rights
- Cameron Dollar rejoins Washington on Mike Hopkins' staff
- Rachel Dolezal struggling after racial-identity scandal in Spokane
- Huskies fall to Mississippi State as Kelsey Plum’s record-setting career ends
He hopes the court will take up his case anew.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.