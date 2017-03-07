NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — An agreement has been reached between the nation’s largest private prison operator and female visitors who said they had to undergo strip searches to prove they were menstruating.
A federal court order on Monday dismissed claims against Corrections Corporation of America, now named CoreCivic, and officers at Tennessee’s South Central Correctional Facility.
Neither side would discuss specifics, which suggests a confidential settlement that leaves the larger privacy rights question unresolved.
Two female visitors said CoreCivic guards made them expose their genitals to prove they were menstruating.
The Nashville-based company argued that it can require women to replace their tampons or pads in the presence of guards if they reasonably suspect visitors are bringing in contraband, but it said the guards had their backs turned in this particular case.
