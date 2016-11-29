NEW YORK (AP) — Transportation officials in New York City have announced plans to spend $1.7 billion to repair a one-and-a-half mile stretch of the aging Brooklyn-Queens Expressway.
The project is expected to be the most expensive ever undertaken by the New York City Department of Transportation.
Recent inspections have found that the much-maligned highway would require emergency repairs in the future without a major overhaul within the next decade.
NYCDOT Commissioner Polly Trottenberg says the BQE is one of the city’s most vital corridors, with roughly 140,000 vehicles traveling on the highway each day.
Most Read Stories
- Newcomers pour into King County; Washingtonians quietly exit | FYI Guy
- Terrorism suspected in car-and-knife attack at Ohio State VIEW
- In new case, WTO rules against state’s tax breaks for Boeing 777X plants
- Breaking down the Huskies’ national playoff scenarios
- Doug Baldwin says Seahawks didn’t play well vs. Bucs. Was it an aberration? | Larry Stone
Transportation officials hope to keep lanes open during the repairs. Construction is expected to begin in two years.
City officials say it will take approximately five years to complete the project.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.