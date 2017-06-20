Tiger Woods has checked into a clinic to get help for dealing with pain medication, and his agent is not sure how long he will be there.
Mark Steinberg of Excel Sports Management says he could not disclose the location of the in-patient treatment Woods is receiving, or how long the golfer would be there. Woods said Monday night that he is receiving professional help to manage his medications and how he deals with pain and a sleep disorder.
Steinberg says Woods’ May 29 arrest in Jupiter, Florida, on a DUI charge shook him up. He says he’s proud of Woods for seeking help, and that the objective is all about a healthy lifestyle more than playing golf again.
Woods says his arrest stemmed from a reaction to prescription medicine.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle police fatally shoot black Seattle mother; family demands answers WATCH
- ‘Get back! Get back!’: Seattle police release recordings of fatal shooting of Charleena Lyles WATCH
- Here’s why I-5 is such a mess in Seattle area, and what keeps us moving at all
- In Lacey, a Washington mom grapples with baby’s Zika-caused birth defects VIEW
- Sam Elliott rides again as ‘The Hero’