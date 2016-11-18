SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Bay Area Rapid Transit department has agreed to pay $3.1 million to the family of a transit police detective who was accidentally shot and killed by a fellow officer in 2014.
The board of directors of the Northern California agency said Friday it had voted to approve the settlement in a wrongful death lawsuit brought by the family of Sgt. Thomas Smith.
Smith was fatally shot by another officer on Jan. 21, 2014, during a search of an apartment in Dublin, California, for items stolen during an armed holdup at a commuter train station.
Smith’s wife alleged in the suit that her husband was not properly trained to execute building searches and had requested additional training that was denied.
As part of the settlement, BART said it will provide additional training to any officer who requests it.
