ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Fire Department says a paramedic training officer falsely claimed he ran to the aid victims at the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing.
Shawn Daniel was honored at a St. Louis Blues hockey game in January. A posting on the Fire Department’s Facebook page on Jan. 18 said he was among the emergency workers who hurried to help those injured in the bombing. Daniel was working at the time for a private ambulance company near Boston.
But the Fire Department says in a statement Tuesday that Daniel was never on the scene of the bombing and did not provide medical assistance. The Fire Department apologized.
The statement does not say what discipline Daniel might face. A message left with a department spokesman Wednesday wasn’t immediately returned.
Most Read Stories
- Disappearance of Seattle-based crab boat, crew a ‘mystery’
- ‘These boys loved what they did’: Former crabber on missing Destination talks about lost boat, lost brother
- Conservative Seattle talk show host Michael Medved opposed Trump, now tries to maintain hope
- Trump knew Flynn misled WH weeks before ouster: officials VIEW
- Seattle ‘Dreamer’ sues over his detention under Trump’s immigration actions
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.