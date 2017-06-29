TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s corrections department says one of its officers was wrong when he demanded an Associated Press reporter delete a photograph of prison inmates working at the statehouse.
Department of Corrections spokesman Matt Schuman says the department will remind its staffers of the proper policy, which requires inmates inside corrections facilities to sign release forms so they can appear in photos but does not govern photos taken in public.
A corrections officer on Tuesday demanded the AP reporter delete a photo taken in a public part of the statehouse showing inmates moving furniture as part of a $300 million renovation project.
The reporter restored the photo from a deleted folder. The photo was published later that day.
Most Read Stories
- Elizabeth Warren: ‘The next step is single-payer’ health care
- ‘Bubbly kid’ was fatally shot by King County deputy hours before high-school graduation
- Seattle No. 1 in home-price growth again; starter homes require half of income
- Zillow vs. McMansion Hell: Seattle company not backing off fight with blog despite PR fiasco
- Washington lawmakers reach tentative state budget deal, but no details made public
The AP sent a letter protesting the reporter’s treatment on Wednesday.