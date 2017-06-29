TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s corrections department says one of its officers was wrong when he demanded an Associated Press reporter delete a photograph of prison inmates working at the statehouse.

Department of Corrections spokesman Matt Schuman says the department will remind its staffers of the proper policy, which requires inmates inside corrections facilities to sign release forms so they can appear in photos but does not govern photos taken in public.

A corrections officer on Tuesday demanded the AP reporter delete a photo taken in a public part of the statehouse showing inmates moving furniture as part of a $300 million renovation project.

The reporter restored the photo from a deleted folder. The photo was published later that day.

The AP sent a letter protesting the reporter’s treatment on Wednesday.