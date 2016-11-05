RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Richmond mayoral candidate and lawyer Joe Morrissey won’t face criminal charges following allegations he pressured a client for sex.
Henrico County Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor said Friday that while what Morrissey did was “wrong and unethical, there will not be a prosecution.”
In a statement, Morrissey’s campaign called Taylor a political opponent and said she was “trying to smear him by innuendo and unproven charges.” Morrissey said in an interview that he is “100 percent certain that the voters know there never should have been allegations raised in the first place.”
Kanika Morris said Morrissey exposed himself to her in his office and sent her sexually explicit text messages. She said that when she refused his advances he gave her case to a colleague who pressured her to plead guilty.
