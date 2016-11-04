MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A day after causing an uproar by saying Alabama’s education system “sucks,” Gov. Robert Bentley released a video message saying he knows there are “amazing things going on inside our classrooms every day.”

The governor released the three-minute video Thursday night on social media. Bentley did not directly apologize for, or mention, his controversial remarks that unleashed a fury of criticism from teachers. However, the governor appeared to try to offer an olive branch to offended educators.

“There are a lot of amazing things going on inside our classrooms every day,” Bentley said. Bentley said he knows many schools are doing “a great job and you are making great strides.”

Bentley also didn’t back off his criticisms. The governor said the state has to face “reality” about test scores that rank in the bottom of the nation. He said Alabama students ranked last nationally in fourth-grade math scores on the National Assessment of Educational Progress.

The governor, in what appeared to be nods to the controversy, said he had received numerous comments about the state of education as well as personal invitations to visit schools and classroom. He said he had already done so many times.

This week in a speech to the Alabama Association of Regional Councils, Bentley gave a blunt assessment: “Our education system in this state sucks.” Some in the crowd laughed, and others applauded.

The Republican governor went on to call the situation intolerable, and he vowed to make improvements.

Educators and legislators have reacted strongly to Bentley’s remarks, calling them disappointing and dispiriting.

“AEA is appalled that the governor has chosen to use words that would not be allowed in any Alabama classroom to discredit the work that goes on every day by students doing the best they can and the hardworking men and women that serve those students,” said Amy Marlowe, a spokeswoman for the Alabama Education Association, which represents more than 90,000 educators and public school employees.