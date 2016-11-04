MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A day after bluntly saying Alabama’s education system “sucks,” Gov. Robert Bentley released a video message saying he knows there are “amazing things going on inside our classrooms every day.”

In the three-minute video released Thursday night, Bentley did not directly apologize for, or even mention, his controversial remarks. The governor said he knows many schools are doing “a great job and you are making great strides.”

However, Bentley also didn’t back off his criticisms. Bentley said the state has to face “reality” about test scores that rank among the worst in the nation.

The governor in a Wednesday speech to the Alabama Association of Regional Councils gave a blunt assessment of the state’s schools, saying “our education system in this state sucks” as he discussed low test scores.