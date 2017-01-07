CLEVELAND (AP) — An upscale shopping mall outside Cleveland where police broke up a post-Christmas melee with pepper spray has joined other shopping centers in Ohio and the U.S. that have instituted restrictions on youths after certain weekend hours.

The new policy at Beachwood Place went into effect Friday night. Children under age 17 are not allowed inside the mall after 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays unless accompanied by someone 21 or older.

Beachwood Place and malls in a half-dozen other states reported fights and disturbances Dec. 26. The melee at Beachwood Place reportedly involved hundreds of people.

Mall management and a mall spokeswoman couldn’t be reached for comment Saturday.

An industry trade group says at least 100 U.S. malls and shopping centers have similar weekend restrictions.