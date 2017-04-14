FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — Days after fleeing the scene of a highway crash that killed one of his fellow canines, Squeaker the dog has been reunited with his human family.
The Frederick News Post reports (http://bit.ly/2p36pj0) nearby residents spotted the medium-sized brown dog soon after the crash Tuesday on Interstate 270 in Maryland.
Karin Roland, an acquaintance of the dog’s owners, says Squeaker didn’t stray far, but avoided people until his owners arrived Thursday. She says the husband, wife and daughter managed to get him to recognize them and come to them.
Maryland State Police Sgt. Paul Schur says Squeaker’s owners had been traveling with two other dogs. One dog died in the four-vehicle crash, and the other was taken in by local Animal Control.
The crash remains under investigation
Information from: The Frederick (Md.) News-Post, http://www.fredericknewspost.com
