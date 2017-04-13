BEIJING (AP) — China’s foreign minister says the conflict in Syria needs to be addressed through a political settlement after Beijing abstained from a U.N. resolution condemning the reported use of chemical weapons by Syria’s government.
The resolution brought by Britain, France and the United States was vetoed by Russia on Wednesday.
Foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang told reporters Thursday that China condemns the use of chemical weapons but revisions were needed to the U.N. Security Council resolution for it to secure international backing.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Thursday that a political settlement is the “only reliable and right way” to handle Syria. He called on the U.S. and Russia to improve communication to avoid further confrontation after Russia sharply criticized last week’s U.S. bombing of a Syrian air base.
Most Read Stories
- No-kids wife can make herself scarce around hubby’s nephews, niece | Dear Carolyn
- 3 killed in Seattle, Burien, Federal Way shootings
- Councilmember Kshama Sawant says Seattle ‘shaken’ by Mayor Ed Murray sex-abuse allegations
- Mayor Ed Murray’s lawyer: Medical exam disproves accuser’s anatomical claim
- Skier killed in Snoqualmie Pass avalanche remembered as ‘true educator’
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.