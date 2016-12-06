NEW YORK (AP) — A nearly decade-old murder case over a prostitute’s death in a shabby Times Square hotel will soon go to a jury after being drawn out by debate over the scientific validity of bite-mark evidence.
The defendant, Clarence Dean, wasn’t in court as summations began Tuesday, by his choice.
The convicted sex offender admitted choking Kristine Yitref but denied killing her. He said he was defending himself after she and her pimp attacked him in in August 2007.
Arrested days later, he’s spent one of the longest pretrial spells in jail of any New York City suspect.
Most Read Stories
- Amazon unveils smart convenience store sans checkouts, cashiers WATCH
- What national media are saying about UW Huskies in College Football Playoff, matchup with Alabama
- Watch: Boat called ‘Nap Tyme’ collides with Washington State Ferry near Vashon Island
- Seahawks surprised by Cam Newton's first-play absence — and the reason
- ‘Panicking’ Seattle home buyers, spooked by rising interest rates, rush to buy
The wait partly reflected a dispute over whether jurors could hear a comparison between Dean’s teeth and a bite mark on Yitref’s body.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.