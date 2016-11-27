NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A vintage air rally hoping to fly across Africa has reached Kenya on its way to southern Africa.
The Vintage Air Rally bills itself as a “flying rally across Africa, from Crete to Cape Town,” for planes built in the early 20th century.
The event is raising money for wildlife and other charity projects as crews attempt to cross 10 countries.
Before the rally’s Kenya leg, the pilots of around 20 vintage biplanes were detained in Ethiopia for allegedly entering Ethiopian airspace illegally.
On Sunday, the planes flew low over a national park in the capital, Nairobi, as spectators cheered.
Adam Maritz, who flew a non-vintage support plane, said he hopes the show will influence young people “to go into aviation and to start exploring.”
