KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s Interior Ministry says a Taliban shadow district chief was killed in fighting with security forces in eastern Wardak province.
According to a statement released Saturday, Mullah Bashir, the Taliban-appointed governor of the Nirkh district, was killed and two militants were wounded late Friday night.
In a separate statement, the ministry said at least 13 militants, including five Islamic State fighters, were killed after Afghan warplanes targeted their hideouts in eastern Paktika, northern Sar-e Pul and Jawzjan provinces.
The attacks were carried out overnight, destroying some of the militants’ weapons and vehicles.
The Taliban hasn’t commented on the fighting.