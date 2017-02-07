BRUSSELS (AP) — Afghanistan’s national security adviser is appealing to the U.S. to provide aircraft to back ground operations in the country until Afghan security forces can do the job alone.
Mohammed Hanif Atmar told reporters in Brussels on Tuesday that “we will need a kind of filling-the-gap measure from the United States.”
Atmar said “it will take us time” to develop close air support capabilities but didn’t indicate how long. He said Afghanistan doesn’t need more troops.
He also welcomed U.S. reassurances that the new administration remains committed to the Afghan cause, saying that Kabul and Washington should work together “to neutralize common threats” like terrorism.
Most Read Stories
- Heavy snowfall closes schools, complicates commute, knocks out power to thousands
- Fact check: No arrests from 7 nations in travel ban? Judge in Seattle was wrong
- Watch: Melissa McCarthy wins raves for Sean Spicer skit on 'SNL' WATCH
- Librarians take up arms against fake news | Jerry Large
- Mobile-home park’s residents left in dark as homes are sold out from under them VIEW
Afghan forces have struggled to defeat a Taliban-led insurgency since the U.S. and NATO formally concluded their combat mission in late 2014.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.