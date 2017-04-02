CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Afghanistan’s president is to discuss security and female empowerment during a meeting with Australia’s prime minister.
Ashraf Ghani arrived in the Australian capital, Canberra, late on Sunday on the first Australian visit by an Afghan president.
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said in a statement the visit reflected a strong bond between the two countries. He says security and female empowerment will be discussed on Monday.
Ghani will meet Australian Governor-General Peter Cosgrove and lay a wreath at the Australian War Memorial before he meets with Turnbull.
Most Read Stories
- Judge to Trump: No protection for speech inciting violence
- UW professor: The information war is real, and we’re losing it | Danny Westneat
- The mysterious end of McCormick's in Seattle, plus 13 more restaurant and bar closures
- Belfair homeowner arrested after intruder fatally shot while taking shower
- The end is near for Bertha: After nearly 2 miles in 4 years, tunnel machine about to break through
Australia lost 41 troops in Afghanistan following the U.S.-led invasion in 2001.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.