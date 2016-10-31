KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan police say that a suicide attack targeting a meeting of local tribal elders has killed four civilians and wounded six in eastern Nangarhar province.

Hazrat Hussain Mashraqiwal, a spokesman for the provincial police chief, says the attack took place on Monday in the provincial capital of Jalalabad.

He says the bomber entered on foot the house of one of the tribal leaders and once inside, blew himself up.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. Taliban militants have fought pitched battles with Afghan security forces recently in Nangarhar province.